Two American hostages freed, Hamas claims

(NewsNation) — Two American hostages, a mother and daughter, have been released by Hamas for “humanitarian reasons,” according to a spokesperson for the militant group.

The State Department will give a briefing on this development soon. NewsNation will stream the agency’s remarks at 3 p.m. ET in the player above.

The Israeli military said around 203 people were believed to be captured by Hamas after its Oct. 7 attack on the country that killed 1,400 people.

Israel’s government swiftly declared war, sending airstrikes into Gaza and sealing supplies from the area.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said Friday that 4,137 Palestinians have been killed and more than 13,000 others wounded.

NewsNation has not been able to confirm Hamas’ claim on the two hostages independently but is working to confirm details.

Some of the information that NewsNation’s Robert Sherman has been getting from the Israeli Defense Forces is that a majority of the hostages being held are still alive.

A reconnaissance mission was sent into the Gaza Strip, where the IDF actually put boots on the ground to gain more evidence as to exactly where some of the hostages are.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.