Israel’s president ready for second Gaza truce to recover hostages

(NewsNation) — Israeli President Isaac Herzog has signaled readiness on the part of the country to enter another truce to recover hostages held by Hamas and enable more aid to reach the besieged Palestinian enclave.

“Israel is ready for another humanitarian pause and additional humanitarian aid in order to enable the release of hostages,” Herzog said Tuesday at a gathering of ambassadors. “And the responsibility lies fully with (Hamas leader Yahya) Sinwar and (other) Hamas leadership.”

Daniel Illouz, a Knesset member, told NewsNation Wednesday that the only motivator for Hamas to enter an agreement is to maintain military pressure.

“The ball is basically in the hands of Hamas in this sense. But on our side, we understand that the only thing that can motivate Hamas, to get into this type of agreement is for us to keep military pressure on Hamas,” he said. “Because the more military pressure we put on them, the more they will want this pause, and the more they will be willing to come to such an agreement.”

Herzog has also expressed concerns, mentioning fear among hostage families that time is running out. It comes after Islamic Jihad, a Gaza militant group allied with Hamas, released a video showing hostages 79-year-old Gadi Moses and 47-year-old Elad Katzir.

Demonstrations have occurred in Israel in the past few days, demanding action to bring the hostages home. Some families met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday night.

“He is the one that is responsible and the one that has the ability to bring our loved ones back home alive,” said Ruby Chen, the father of a hostage. “And the expectation is that he will continue to do as much as possible to bring our loved ones back alive as soon as possible.”

Hamas insists on halting Israeli bombings on the Gaza Strip before engaging in negotiations.

Illouz asserts Israel can’t stop the war against Hamas only to return hostages

“We have to continue until Hamas is completely eradicated. We will not stop the war, we can do a certain temporary pause. But stopping the war is not an option,” he said.

He added that most Israelis are united on the goals of the Israel-Hamas war and not stopping until they are accomplished.