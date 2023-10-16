Israel is facing threats of a two-front war

(NewsNation) — As Israel faces threats of a two-front war, retired Lt. Gen. Richard Newton is warning of the danger Hezbollah poses.

On “Morning in America,” he highlighted the role of Iran, a key player in the region known for exporting terrorism. He said Iran is a primary source of funding, equipment and ammunition for groups like Hezbollah and Hamas.

“Hezbollah is a formidable force. They’re stronger militarily than Hamas. In fact, they have 130,000 missiles and rockets at their disposal,” Newton said.

In recent history, Hezbollah has been among the most dangerous terrorist organizations in the world. It shares with Hamas the goal of wanting to dismantle Israel and harm its people.

Newton said Iran’s fiery rhetoric and threats should not be taken lightly, but he did not foresee direct Iranian military engagement at this stage.

“I don’t anticipate at this point for any direct engagement of Iran into the conflict. I just don’t think it crosses that threshold for a couple of reasons. Number one, Israel is a formidable force,” Newton said.

While Iran may issue grandiose statements, actual military involvement from the United States would require direct engagement between Israel and Iran, which is not expected to occur in the near future, according to Newton.

Newton said that the immediate likelihood of direct Iranian military involvement is low, as both it and Israel have exercised restraint despite the escalating tensions.