Israeli airstrikes kill 5 senior Hamas operatives — Who are they?

(NewsNation) — The Israel Defense Forces says it is continuing to strike and eliminate Hamas leaders and operatives responsible for the Oct. 7 terrorist attack, including five killed in a 24-hour period since Thursday.

First, Israel said an airstrike killed Hassan Al-Abdullah, who it says is the commander of Hamas’ northern Khan Younis rockets array.

A few hours later, Israel announced an airstrike killed the deputy head of Hamas‘ intelligence directorate, Shadi Barud, who the IDF says helped plan the Oct. 7 attack and “countless other deadly attacks against Israelis.”

Then, IDF posted an image to social media saying fighter jets struck three senior Hamas operatives in the Daraj Tuffah Battalion: Ibrahim Jadba, Rifaat Abbas and Tarek Maarouf.

“The battalion’s operatives played a significant role … and (the battalion) is considered to be the most significant brigade of Hamas,” the IDF said.

As for the impact of the strikes, “Unfortunately, targeting these leaders will …l make a dent in the short run, eventually they will be replaced, given the nature of Hamas, which is dedicated to an ideology,” said Josh Lipowsky, senior research analyst with the Counter Extremism Project.

Israel has been striking targets in Gaza in retaliation for the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants that killed at least 1,400 Israelis. There are more than 200 hostages being held in Gaza, and Israel is amassing troops at the border with Gaza ahead of an expected ground invasion.

The IDF has targeted several members of Hamas’ leadership structure in their strikes, but several high-ranking members remain.

According to the U.S. Director of National Intelligence, Ismail Haniyeh, who is considered the main political leader of Hamas, is not even in Gaza. He is believed to be living in Doha, Qatar, along with other leaders.

Yahya Sinwar is the leader of Hamas in Gaza.

There’s also the shadowy leader of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, who said in a recorded audio message the Oct. 7 assault on Israel was in response to the 16-year blockade of Gaza, Israeli raids inside West Bank cities over the past year, increasing attacks by settlers on Palestinians and the growth of settlements, among other reasons.

Israeli airstrikes Oct. 10 struck the family house of Deif, killing his father, brother and at least two other relatives in the southern town of Khan Younis, Hamas official Bassem Naim told The Associated Press. Deif has never been seen in public, and his whereabouts are unknown.

“Israel has attempted to assassinate him in the past, he has survived, and at this point, his status has been elevated such to that of almost a living martyr,” Lipowsky said.

Last week, the IDF says it eliminated two Hamas leaders it says played a role in the 2006 kidnapping of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.