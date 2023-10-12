Israel prepares for ground offensive, no official decision made

TEL AVIV, Israel (NewsNation) —As far as a potential ground invasion of Gaza goes, a decision has yet to be made by Israeli officials. However, an Israel Defense Forces spokesperson said the military is preparing for the next stage of war.

Israel has called up nearly 400,000 reserve troops in response to Hamas attacks. IDF continues to send out more troops and artillery to its border with Gaza, pounding the strip with missiles. Military spokespeople said this is step one of the operation as they wait for the next move.

“If you’ve been watching TV, you’ve seen tours or convoys of tanks and many other pieces that are in the south and directed toward the Gaza Strip, making preparations for the next stage when the timing is opportune and for our purposes,” IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said.

It is unclear what the next step actually is, but one Israeli official said they are preparing for a group offensive. But, it has not been ordered yet.

In Gaza, whole buildings and blocks are being turned to rubble as the Gaza Health Ministry says they have run out of hospital beds to treat the wounded. The U.N. says more than 338,000 people have been displaced there.

Israeli officials announced Thursday morning that they will not restore power and water, or allow fuel, into the Gaza Strip until the hostages taken by Hamas are released.

The Israeli military has been able to identify at least 97 hostages. However, IDF did not disclose the nationality of the hostages and it remains unknown whether they are Israeli or from other countries.

The number of Americans being held hostage by Hamas also remains unknown, but the White House confirmed Americans are among those being held captive.

Until all of the hostages are released, Israel said there will be no humanitarian aid sent to Gaza.

Regardless, the American Red Cross is begging for fuel to be allowed in to prevent hospitals from “turning into morgues.”