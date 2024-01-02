Is Israel restrategizing amid global pressure?

(NewsNation) — As questions swirled around whether the war was de-escalating or Israel was reshuffling its troops in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces announced Tuesday it has taken secured control over Hamas‘ intelligence and control center in Gaza City.

Heavy fighting was reported in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis on Tuesday morning, just a day after Israel announced it was going to pull thousands of its soldiers from the Palestinian territory in the coming weeks.

The military has not said publicly whether the withdrawal reflects a new phase of the war. But the move is in line with the plans Israeli leaders have outlined for a low-intensity campaign that focuses on remaining Hamas strongholds and could last for much of the year.

Plus, Israel said its operational control over most of northern Gaza has reduced the need for forces there.

Some have speculated the pullback comes in the wake of genocide accusations filed by South Africa with the World Court. Israel rejected the accusations, calling them a “blood libel” and said the country would continue to defend itself against such claims.

Israel has been under international pressure to scale back its offensive that has killed nearly 22,000 Palestinians. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Israel to do more to protect Palestinian civilians.

While this may open the door to a new phase of scaled-back fighting, Israel’s prime minister said the war will last many more months.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to press ahead with the war until Hamas is crushed and the more than 100 hostages still held by the militant group in Gaza are freed.

Israelis said they’re preparing for the fighting to last through the new year, reshuffling their troops in Gaza and anticipating it will be a smaller boots-on-the-ground presence.

Two reservist brigades will return home to their “families and civilian lives” this week.

Additionally, three brigades used to train certain troops will return to their scheduled training. This is all meant to alleviate strain on reservist troops as the IDF prepares for a long road ahead.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, the UNRWA warns of a growing hunger crisis, saying 40% are at risk of famine. People have been seen swarming food convoys in Gaza, saying their goal every night is just to see tomorrow.

Over 330 trucks have delivered aid into Gaza over the last two days. The United Nations and other groups claim people don’t have enough to eat because not enough aid is entering Gaza.

However, Israel is blaming the U.N., claiming the group is failing to distribute the aid properly and allowing it to fall into Hamas’ hands.