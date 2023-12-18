Israel ‘sick with worry for the fate of the hostages,’ spokesman

(NewsNation) — A spokesperson from the Israeli government accused Hamas of mistreating hostages and defended the actions of the Israeli Defense Force after a recent incident where three hostages were killed by friendly fire.

Israeli spokesperson Eylon Levy accused Hamas of hiding behind civilians in Gaza as human shields in an effort to get away with the Oct. 7 attack.

“They’re trying to maximize casualties on their own side to generate international sympathy to generate diplomatic pressure in the hope that that will make us stop,” he told NewsNation.

Levy maintained rescuing hostages is still the priority and that the rules of engagement are clear for soldiers.

He described poor treatment of hostages by Hamas, including a lack of medical care and psychological torture, and called for international humanitarian groups to be given access to the hostages.

“We’re sick with worry for them and we’re demanding immediate access for the Red Cross so they can get medical treatment before their immediate and unconditional return home,” Levy said.