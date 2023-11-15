Israeli-American soldier witnesses Hamas weapons in hospital

(NewsNation) — Israeli troops have been fighting Hamas inside al-Shifa hospital complex overnight, the medical compound that has been described as a central hub for Hamas operations.

IDF reservist Noy Leyb, who returned from New York City to Israel last month to fight in the war, claims he saw Hamas weapons in another hospital in Gaza firsthand.

Leyb returned from Gaza on Monday, where he was fighting against another hospital that was holding weapons. He explained that’s how they knew Hamas members were there, hiding out.

“Hamas is hiding in hospitals. They’re hiding in playgrounds, they’re hiding in mosques. They’re hiding in many of these buildings that are supposed to be safe for civilians. But they’re not,” Leyb said.

However, the IDF has been under political fire from the public after claims it has targeted innocent civilians. Leyb said that is a misunderstanding, and that the IDF is one of the only armies that actively try to protect civilians’ lives.

The IDF has told civilians to move out of the fighting areas, doing everything possible to move innocent people away from the area. Leyb said once the IDF does this, when it does attack, it’s attacking only who needs to be attacked: Hamas militants.

The U.S. confirmed Israel’s claims that Hamas is operating inside and underneath multiple hospitals in Gaza, storing weapons in Gaza City under al-Shifa. A video was released showing underground footage of weapons and hostage evidence underground in Gaza.

“We found weapons, drones that are meant to drop grenades on soldiers and stuff used for terror. I can tell you and I can promise you that we were shot at by a hospital. We were shot at from a playground, and we were shot at from many of these public buildings,” Leyb said.

He continued, “The world needs to know about it.”