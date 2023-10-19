Slain Israeli-American soldier’s aunt: He ‘gave 200% in everything he did’

(NewsNation) — Aryeh Ziering was one of at least 30 Americans who have been killed in Israel since Hamas launched a surprise terror attack earlier this month.

The 27-year-old Israeli American was serving in the Israel Defense Forces when troops and reservists were called into action following Hamas’ surprise attack.

Ziering raced to respond. He was among the first Israeli soldiers killed in action that morning.

Debby Ziering, Aryeh’s aunt, said Aryeh had been in the military for about seven years; he served in the K-9 unit.

“When he got to Gaza, they divided up into groups, and normally they release the dogs in the area before they scout the area. But before they could release the dog, Aryeh’s partner got shot in the ear,” she explained. “Aryeh bent down to to call a medic and he got shot in his back. He was wearing a bulletproof vest. However, the shot got in between his the front and the back of his vest, and he was evacuated immediately.”

Debby Ziering said although Aryeh served, he lived a life of peace. He was planning to leave the military.

“Aryeh did not want to be a soldier, but Aryeh was very passionate about Israel,” Debby Ziering told NewsNation. “Both of his grandparents are survivors, and Israel was extremely important to him and protecting the country was extremely important to him. And that’s really what, what kept him going as a soldier.”

She added: “He was he was trying to figure out what his next step was. He was probably going to travel, that’s what many Israelis do after the army to try to figure out what their next step was. He was extremely creative. He probably would have been in architecture or something of that area after.”

Aryeh was laid to rest in Israel.

Debby Ziering said she wants Aryeh to be remembered as “being very brave but very full of life — wonderful, handsome, amazing — young man who gave 200% in everything he did, and was loved by everybody.”