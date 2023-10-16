Israeli grandmother held hostage ‘won’t let them humiliate her’

(NewsNation) — Yaffa Adar is an 85-year-old Israeli grandmother who is a hostage of Hamas militants, her daughter told NewsNation.

Adva Adar said her grandmother was captured on video being hustled across the border into Gaza on a golf cart crammed with gunmen. Her family has begged for Yaffa’s release and they’re unsure how long she can survive without her medication.

Her voice cracked as she started to cry while describing her grandmother’s demeanor in those images as resilient.

“She’s sitting there with her head high, looking at the terrorist eyes, and even kind of smiling,” Adva explained. “My grandmother is very sharp-minded. And she’s very clear, and she understands everything around her. She’s the kind of person that won’t let them humiliate her, and won’t let them see herself hurt.”

She added: “She will tell them, you can kidnap me, but you won’t. You won’t humiliate me and you won’t see me afraid and you will see me as a person. That’s very special, and that gives all of us a lot of strength and power to fight for her. Because if she can, in her age in this situation, sit straight there then we can fight for her from here.”

Yaffa has lived through all of Israel’s wars. Adva said she shared love for her community and helped found the kibbutz where she was taken.

“My grandmother when she was 18, she started. She left her family house and started building kibbutzim in Israel; she’d been in few,” Adva said. “It wasn’t just neighbors, it was family. It was people you grew up with, that you raised your kids with.”

Adva said she hopes her grandmother knows her family is fighting for her and that her faith “gives a lot of strength to people around the world.

“We really need the world’s support. We really need the international community to pressure the Arab countries and the Hamas and whoever is responsible for this horrible terrorist act that happened here. They should bring back all the hostages, and my 85-year-old grandmother has to come back home,” she said.