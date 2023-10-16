Jerusalem cardinal offers to be exchanged for Gaza hostages

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 10: Thousands attend a ‘New York Stands With Israel’ vigil and rally on October 10, 2023 in New York City. Around the country and world, supporters of Israel are attending gatherings to show support for Israel following last weekends attacks by Palestinian militants that has left hundreds of civilians dead and over a hundred hostages taken into Gaza. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — The Catholic Church’s highest-ranking member in the Middle East offered to be exchanged for the children taken hostage by Hamas.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Patriarch of Jerusalem, told journalists he is willing to do “anything” in response to a question during an Oct. 16 video conference.

“I am ready for an exchange, anything, if this can lead to freedom, to bring the children home. No problem. There is total willingness on my part,” he said.

The militant group Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing an estimated 1,300 people and taking about 200 people hostage, a dozen of whom are believed to be children.

Pizzaballa is Pope Francis’ representative in the Holy Land and oversees Roman Catholic activities in Israel, Palestine, Jordan and Cyprus.

Authorities in Gaza say at least 2,750 people have been killed so far by the Israeli strikes, a quarter of them children, and nearly 10,000 wounded. Another 1,000 people are missing and believed to be under rubble.