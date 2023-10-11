(NewsNation) — Some Jewish and Israeli schools in the United States are urging parents to limit their children’s access to, or even delete, social media to avoid them seeing violent and disturbing images coming out of the war.

A message NewsNation obtained which was sent out by the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Maryland says schools in Israel shared similar recommendations.

“It has been reported that Hamas terrorists plan to release graphic and distressing videos of hostages,” the note said. “We are passing along this information as we are concerned about the emotional well-being of our students, particularly after the horrific events of the past few days.”

NewsNation local affiliate WHTM spoke to Samara Sofian, who is head of The Silver Academy, a Jewish day school in Pennsylvania. That school also sent out a warning to parents about what their kids might see online.

“As a parent, I’m really concerned about making sure that my kids are understanding what goes on in the world with compassion and understanding and in a way that’s not terrorizing them for the future,” Sofian said.

This comes as Jewish communities say they are on high alert since Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked out of Gaza on Saturday night.

Richard Priem, deputy national director and chief operating officer of community security service, said every time there’s been a round of violence between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, it “reverberates to Jewish communities around the world.”

Community Security Service is a Jewish volunteer security organization founded in 2007.

“We know that when this is happening, threats against Jewish communities outside of Israel increase as well,” Priem said.

Cars have driven by and harassed or threatened people going to and from synagogues Community Security Service has worked with, Priem said.

“Given what’s going on, we’re expecting it to get worse,” he said.