Most Americans 18-24 see Jews as ‘class’ of ‘oppressors’: Poll

Protester hold flags and placards as they take part in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in London, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

(NewsNation) — A new poll suggests a significant generational divide among young American voters’ attitudes regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Harvard CAPS-Harris poll showed two-thirds of voters between the ages of 18 and 24 believe Jews as a class are oppressors and should be treated that way, while 73% of all voters view this as a false ideology.

The poll also found that 51% of those between 18 and 24 believe Israel should be “ended and given to Hamas and the Palestinians.” However, this sentiment decreased with age — only 4% of those 65 and older shared a similar view.

Overall, 81% of respondents support Israel in the conflict. Among the 18-24 age group, though, support is evenly split between Israel and Hamas.

A majority of voters, 84%, view the Oct. 7 attack, when Hamas militants rampaged through Israeli communities killing 1,200 people, as a terrorist attack, including 73% of respondents aged 18-24.

Meanwhile, 58% of those between 18 and 24 favor the removal of Hamas from running Gaza, and 66% of respondents aged 18-24 view Hamas’ attack as genocidal.

According to the poll, 69% of respondents overall think Israel is trying to avoid civilian casualties in the war against Hamas, and 74% believe that genocide is a goal of Hamas.

A majority of all respondents, 63%, believe Israel is trying to defend itself versus committing genocide in Gaza, and 64% think Hamas is dedicated only to the destruction of Israel. However, 60% of those 18-24 believe the campaign constitutes genocide against Gazans.

The survey was conducted Dec. 13-14 among 2,034 registered voters. It is a collaboration of the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and the Harris Poll.