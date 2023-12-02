John Bolton advises resettlement for Gazans as long-term solution

(NewsNation) — Former U.S. National Security Adviser Ambassador John Bolton suggested resettlement as a solution for Palestinians in Gaza as the Israel-Hamas war enters its next phase.

In an interview on “NewsNation Prime,” Bolton acknowledged the complexity of the Israel-Palestine conflict, emphasizing Israel’s determination to eliminate Hamas as a political and military threat.

Bolton urged a serious consideration of Gaza’s long-term future, describing it as a decades-long refugee camp with no sustainable economic activity.

“The best thing to do across the Middle East is to find ways to resettle them. That’s not forcible displacement, that is standard international refugee doctrine,” Bolton said. “If you can’t go back to your place of origin, the international community finds ways to resettle you and for the people to become part of a real functioning economy to give their families, their children, a vision of the future. I think that’s best for the Palestinian residents of Gaza.”

On Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris told Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in a meeting that “under no circumstances” would the U.S. permit the forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank, an ongoing siege of Gaza or the redrawing of its borders.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu committed to continuing the war until its goals are achieved.

“Too many innocent Palestinians have been killed. Frankly, the scale of civilian suffering and the images and videos coming from Gaza are devastating,” Harris told reporters during the COP28 climate conference in Dubai.

On the situation of hostages held by Hamas and the potential threat to U.S. troops in the Middle East, Bolton expressed concern about the vulnerability of Americans in the region and called for a clear message to Iran and its surrogate groups, stating that the U.S. will not accept further attacks.

“Dead hostages don’t benefit Hamas. So, there’s no doubt those who were kidnapped on Oct. 7 won’t be safe until they’re back with their families in Israel,” Bolton said.

Regarding North Korea’s recent satellite launch and the potential threat, Bolton advised caution, emphasizing the need to assess North Korea’s capabilities realistically and acknowledging the danger of its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

Shifting to the war in Ukraine, Bolton expressed concerns about a potential diplomatic initiative by Russian President Vladimir Putin and called for continued assistance to Ukraine to counter unprovoked aggression.

In a brief comment on the upcoming GOP presidential debate, Bolton refrained from endorsing a specific candidate but highlighted the importance of candidates making a case against former President Donald Trump, stating that the race for the 2024 nomination is not over.