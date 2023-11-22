Journalist: ‘Conflicting reports’ about which hostages may be freed

(NewsNation) — About 50 hostages taken by Hamas during its Oct.7 attacks are expected to be freed in the next 24 hours following negotiations between the militant group and Israel.

While the Israeli government reportedly has the names of 10 of the hostages who are to be released, Alex Traiman, CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief at Jewish News Syndicate, says there are conflicting reports about who they might be.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Egyptian officials are saying the first group of Israeli hostages will be released to representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross at about 5 p.m. local time Thursday. A 4-day cease-fire will allegedly begin at 10 a.m. Thursday as part of the deal, according to the newspaper.

“Until it happens, we don’t know exactly what is going to take place tomorrow at 10 a.m.,” Traiman said.

Although Israel may be getting 50 hostages back, Traiman said there is some concern Israeli lives may be at risk because of the deal.

“It seems as though it’s Hamas that is the one deciding or determining who they have access to, that they are able to return,” Traiman said. “By contrast, Israel’s already identified the 150 prisoners that it is promising to release as part of the hostage exchange.”

The 150 Palestinian detainees who will be released from Israeli jails per the exchange include women and children. Most of the recent arrests of Palestinians, the New York Times writes, came during raids across the West Bank, which is occupied by Israel. Protests and violence have “surged” in this area, the newspaper stated, with reports of Israeli settlers attacking Palestinians.

According to the The New York Times rights groups have said those detained in Israel have been held without due process, and faced abuse and torture. Israel claims the arrests are part of a counterterror operation against Hamas.