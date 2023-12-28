Biden says American Judith Weinstein was killed by Hamas on Oct. 7

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 19: U.S. President Joe Biden waves as he departs Marine One as he returns to the White House December 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Biden spent the weekend in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – American Judith Weinstein, who was believed to have been kidnapped by Hamas, was killed by the Palestinian Islamist group on Oct. 7 when it attacked Israel, President Joe Biden said on Thursday, adding he was “devastated” by the news.

Her husband, Gadi Haggai, was also killed on the same day, Biden had said last week.

Weinstein, 70, and Haggai, 73, were taking an early morning walk in Kibbutz Nir Oz on the morning of Oct. 7 when Hamas militants burst across the border into Israel, killing about 1,200 people and kidnapping 240 others.

Weinstein and her husband had been thought to be among the hostages still in captivity in Gaza. But six days ago, the kibbutz announced that Haggai was killed on Oct. 7 and his body was taken to Gaza.