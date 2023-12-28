Biden says American Judith Weinstein was killed by Hamas on Oct. 7

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – American Judith Weinstein, who was believed to have been kidnapped by Hamas, was killed by the Palestinian Islamist group on Oct. 7 when it attacked Israel, President Joe Biden said on Thursday, adding he was “devastated” by the news.
Her husband, Gadi Haggai, was also killed on the same day, Biden had said last week.
Weinstein, 70, and Haggai, 73, were taking an early morning walk in Kibbutz Nir Oz on the morning of Oct. 7 when Hamas militants burst across the border into Israel, killing about 1,200 people and kidnapping 240 others.
Weinstein and her husband had been thought to be among the hostages still in captivity in Gaza. But six days ago, the kibbutz announced that Haggai was killed on Oct. 7 and his body was taken to Gaza.
Jill and I are devastated to learn that American Judith Weinstein is also believed to have been killed by Hamas on October 7. This tragic development cuts deep, coming on the heels of last week’s news that Judith’s beloved husband, Gad Haggai, is believed to have been killed by Hamas. We are holding Judith and Gad’s four children, seven grandchildren, and other loved ones close to our hearts. I will never forget what their daughter, and the family members of other Americans held hostage in Gaza, have shared with me. They have been living through hell for weeks. No family should have to endure such an ordeal. And I reaffirm the pledge we have made to all the families of those still held hostage: we will not stop working to bring them home.President biden