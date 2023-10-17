‘We believe she’s kidnapped’: Family of IDF soldier seeks answers

(NewsNation) — Roni Eshel, a 19-year-old Israel Defense Forces soldier, was stationed at a military base near the Gaza border when Hamas attacked last Saturday.

Later in the day, she texted her mom, “I love you so much,” letting her know she was safe at the Israeli army base where she was serving.

That was the last time her family heard from her.

“We don’t have 100% evidence that she is kidnapped. Nobody recovered her body, and she’s not wounded,” said Eshel’s uncle Elad Levy. “We believe she’s kidnapped, and she’s held by Hamas.”

Levy joined “NewsNation Now” to talk about his niece, saying there isn’t more they can do but wait.

“We haven’t heard from the government. Anything formal, though. We are checking in our own channels. And you know, we’re calling people but not a lot that can add to what we know or what we don’t know, at that point,” Levy said.

Eshel grew up in a small village north of Tel Aviv. She reported for military service two weeks after finishing school. She was three months into her second year of mandatory military service.

Eshel was proud to be the third generation of her family to join the Israeli military. Her father, uncle and grandfather also served.

“She’s a normal teenager that you will see as your next-door neighbor. She loves music, she loves Taylor Swift and Harry Styles,” her uncle said. “She was a lot of fun to be around, a lot of jokes, a lot of fun. And she’s tough.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.