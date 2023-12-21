Kirby: US having ‘serious discussions’ about another hostage deal

(NewsNation) — John Kirby, coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council, says the Biden administration has had “serious discussions” in recent days about another humanitarian pause and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas.

“We’re working at that literally by the hour,” Kirby said in an interview with NewsNation Thursday, though he added there has “unfortunately” not been significant progress to report.

The Associated Press reports roughly 20,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel declared war on Hamas, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

Israel said more than 130 of its soldiers have died in its ground offensive, which started Oct. 7, after Hamas raided the southern part of the country, killing 1,200 people and taking 240 hostage. Some of these hostages have since been returned, with more than 100 released during a week-long cease-fire in late November.

Kirby reiterated to NewsNation the administration’s support for Israel, while also saying officials would do what they have to to defend the United State’s national security interests in the region amid attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria.

“What put the Middle East into this level of heightened tension right now was a series of terrorist attacks on the seventh of October,” Kirby said.

No matter what happens in post-war Gaza, Kirby stressed, “It can’t look like it did on the sixth of October, with Hamas in charge.”

At the same time, Kirby said, the United States government doesn’t believe that Hamas represents the aspirations of the vast majority of Palestinians.

“If they really did care of the people of Gaza, they wouldn’t have broken a cease-fire on the sixth of October and launched that terrible attack on the seventh into Israel,” Kirby said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.