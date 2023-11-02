Leland Vittert’s War Notes: Pro-Hamas protesters in America decide they are the real victims

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2023/10/12: Students from Brooklyn College and supporters hold signs during a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the entrance of the campus. The pro-Palestinian student organization Students for Justice In Palestine (SJP) held protests in colleges across the nation to show solidarity with Palestine. On October 7 the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a large-scale surprise attack from Gaza, launching thousands of missiles and sending at least 1,500 fighters by land, sea and air into Israel. At least 1,300 Israelis have been confirmed killed and 150 kidnapped. 1,203 Palestinians in Gaza are also confirmed killed. The attack is prompting retaliatory strikes by Israel on Gaza and a declaration of war by the Israeli prime minister. (Photo by Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

NewsNation’s Leland Vittert provides his expert analysis and perspective on the Israel-Hamas war in the Nov. 2 edition of his War Notes column.

The ultimate privilege: Pro-Hamas demonstrators now demand protection from exposure or consequence to calling for the mass murder of Jews.

Historical context: Members of the Klu Klux Klan famously wore white hoods to invoke fear and hide their identities. COVID-19 masks and keffiyehs are becoming the modern-day equivalent.

For example, at Columbia University, students walked out of a lecture by Hilary Clinton to protest “doxxing,” which is the public exposure of pro-Hamas protesters.

Among other things, they want protection from the university. Many of them wear COVID-19-style masks outdoors to conceal their identity.

And, they are very angry when they’re questioned.

These two women cursed at those who dared question their tearing down posters of the Israeli hostages.

Even professors want protection. Professor Katherine Franke, a Columbia professor, agreed to an interview about her letter calling the Hamas attack (including the baking alive of babies) a military response.

She has since canceled her interview with “On Balance.”

No surprise: You might remember White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was criticized by Democrats for responding to a question about antisemitism by condemning Islamophobia. That shouldn’t surprise us given her past questionable statements regarding Israel.

That happened quickly. The White House promised help with antisemitism on campus but has already moved on to what we are now to believe is the real crisis in America: Islamophobia.

We predict: The moral equivalency won’t be enough for progressives, and sadly, a lack of moral clarity by universities and political leaders will result in Jewish Americans getting badly hurt or killed.

Cornell University canceled classes because of threats made against its Jewish students, citing “extraordinary stress.”

The Democratic Civil War Continues

From Josh Kraushaar: “BREAKING: Democratic Majority For Israel goes up with 6-figure ad buy in Detroit against Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) over her hostility against Israel.”

Watch the ad.

Having a well-funded primary challenger seems to have changed Representative Cori Bush’s worldview. She is now very concerned about antisemitism.

Watch tomorrow: Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Israel — does he go beyond President Biden’s call yesterday for a pause to “get prisoners out”? Does Blinken fully demand a cease-fire to appease the pro-Hamas wing of the Democratic Party? Is that for one day? One week? One year?

Watch tomorrow: Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, will deliver a major address tomorrow. It’s difficult to imagine he declares war on Israel and opens a northern front, but pay attention.

Be smart: Forcing Israel to plan and defend a second front is almost as useful as making them fight one.

The Wall Street Journal reports the Russian private military contractor “Wagner” will supply air defense to Hezbollah. Israel would not allow this and has struck weapons deliveries to Hezbollah before.

