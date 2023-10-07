Military expert says Israel’s actions will be ‘without restraint’

(NewsNation) – Attacks in Israel will spark a “full-on war” and “be something that’s without restraint,” said Glenn Ignazio, a military expert and retired Air Force Special Operations commander.

“It’s going to leave a lot of collateral damage and bloodshed but they’re going to make sure that this never happens again and if that means wiping out Hamas as a total force, then it will be,” Ignazio said.

Although officials will likely do their best to protect the safety of hostages, “sacrificing a few for many,” could be a serious consideration, Ignazio said.

“It’s hard to get punched in the face and cut very badly from Hamas and then say ‘Hey practice restraint,’ as some of the U.S. politicians have said,” Ignazio said.

Israel and Hamas have fought four wars since the Islamic militant group seized control of Gaza from forces loyal to the Palestinian Authority in 2007, the Associated Press reported.