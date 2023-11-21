Mom of Israeli hostage hopes son included in hostage deal

(NewsNation) — The mother of Yosef-Haim Ohana, one of the hostages taken by Hamas during the Oct. 7 music festival attack, shared her agonizing wait for his return Tuesday in a NewsNation exclusive.

Video footage circulated on social media captured the terror on his face as he along with others sought refuge under a car, shielding themselves from gunfire.

Ohana’s mother, Miri Ben Ami, revealed in an emotional interview that she has not heard from her son since the attack.

He is believed to be among the hostages held in Gaza, and uncertainty looms over whether he will be part of a deal that will secure the release of at least 50 hostages in exchange for a temporary cease-fire.

“I miss him, and I pray that all the hostages and the missing, and my son, get back to us today. That’s my wish,” Ami said, her voice laden with concern and hope.

Ami described her son as a happy and energetic person, loved by everyone around him. Ohana is known for his kindness and generosity, always ready to lend a helping hand to friends and family, she said.

“He’s my older son, and he is a good person. He has a lot of friends who miss him and love him, and all the family misses him. We want so much that they will come back; we want him back now,” she said.

Ami said that she spoke out not only for her son but also to humanize the hostages in the eyes of the world. She stressed the importance of recognizing that hostages are not just numbers but real people, each with a story, a family, and a life interrupted by the tragic events of Oct. 7.