Negotiators in talks to extend cease-fire between Israel, Hamas

(NewsNation) — Monday is set to be the fourth and final day of a temporary cease-fire between Hamas and Israel, which was done in exchange for the release of hostages being held by the militant group.

In the previous few days, there have been 58 hostages let go, including 40 Israelis, some with multiple citizenships. There were 17 citizens of Thailand freed, and one from the Philippines. Dozens of Palestinian women and children, who were being held in prison or administrative detention in Israel, were also released.

One of the hostages released on the third day of the exchange included an American citizen, Abigail Edan, who is just 4 years old. Both of her parents were killed in Hamas’ Oct.7 attack on Israel. About 1,200 people have been killed in Israel, most during Hamas’ initial incursion.

More than 13,300 Palestinians have been killed since war broke out, according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza.

Currently, there are still 184 hostages missing, Tal Heinrich, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.

According to Qatari mediators, there are talks about the possibility of the pause being extended if more hostages are released. Israel has previously said it would extend the cease-fire by one day for every 10 additional hostages released.

Two Egyptian officials, speaking anonymously to the Associated Press, said violence in the occupied West Bank has complicated matters, with Hamas demanding an end to Israeli military raids. The AP reports that hundreds of Palestinians in the West Bank have been arrested, and scores killed, during clashes with Israeli forces since the war began.

Despite the temporary pause on fighting in the Middle East, Netanyahu says that once it’s over, the war will be back on.

“We have three goals for this war: eliminate Hamas, return all our hostages and ensure that Gaza will not become a threat to the State of Israel again,” Netanyahu said. “I’m here to say to my friends here, to the fighters here, who are telling me the same thing, and I repeat this to you the citizens of Israel — we will continue until the end until victory.”

The United Nations confirmed hundreds of trucks worth of humanitarian aid, such as food, water, medicine and fuel, have gone to the Gaza Strip in recent days. Still, the 160 to 200 trucks a day is less than half of what Gaza had been importing before Oct. 7.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.