Nine Americans confirmed dead in Israel

(NewsNation) — After days of relentless fighting in Israel, the United States confirmed nine Americans are among the dead.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told NewsNation. “We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in touch with our Israeli partners and the local authorities. We are in touch with the families and providing all appropriate consular assistance.”

Miller also told NewsNation there are U.S. citizens missing, but did not say how many.

