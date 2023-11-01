‘We don’t want to give Hamas a victory’: Israel ambassador to US

(NewsNation) — Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog said Israel is aware of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and is ramping up efforts to deliver aid without ceasing to fight Hamas, in an interview on NewsNation’s “The Hill.”

In a recent address from the state of Minnesota, President Joe Biden emphasized the urgent need for humanitarian assistance in Gaza while reaffirming the United States’ unwavering support for Israel.

“We don’t need urging in that sense. Our Cabinet discussed this week this issue and decided that there are no limitations as long as we can make sure that Hamas does not put its hands on humanitarian supplies and uses them to feed its war machine.” Herzog said.

Herzog responded to Biden’s comments underscoring Israel’s commitment to addressing the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

“The United States is going to continue to drive humanitarian support for the people in Gaza who need help, and they do need help. We’re going to continue to affirm that Israel has the right to respond and the responsibility to defend its citizens from terror,” Biden said. “And it needs to do so in a manner that is consistent with international humanitarian law.”

Herzog highlighted Israel’s efforts to deliver essential supplies, including water and other provisions, to areas that are not associated with Hamas activities in the southern part of Gaza.

Herzog said foreigners were able to leave Gaza, marking a positive development in the ongoing crisis.

John Kirby, the spokesperson for the National Security Council, said the U.S. supports temporary pauses in the fighting so aid can get in and people could get out.

“We do think that there should be consideration made right now for humanitarian pauses. These are localized, temporary, specific pauses on the battlefield so that humanitarian assistance can get into people that need it or they, the people, can get out of that area in — in relative safety. That’s what a humanitarian pause is, and we think it’s an idea worth exploring,” Kirby said in a White House press conference.

In response, Herzog expressed uncertainty about the definition of these pauses. He stressed a cease-fire was unlikely, given Israel’s ongoing military efforts against Hamas. However, he reiterated Israel’s willingness to engage in discussions regarding humanitarian solutions during the conflict.

“If people talk about a ceasefire, it’s not going to happen, because we are not going to stop our war efforts to destroy the Hamas war machine,” Herzog said. “While we’re doing it, we have an obligation to provide humanitarian solutions on the ground and we’re doing it.”

Another point of concern in the region is the strained relationship between Israel and Jordan. Jordan recently recalled its ambassador from Israel, but Herzog confirmed that the peace deal between the two nations, which has stood for nearly 30 years, remains solid.

“Let me remind everybody that Hamas was a big enemy of Jordan. They were outlawed in Jordan for many years. So they are the first to know who Hamas is and what it stands for,” Herzog said. He suggested that it’s in Jordan’s interest to maintain peaceful relations with Israel despite the current tensions.

Regarding the situation at the Rafah crossing, which was recently opened to foreigners, Herzog acknowledged Egypt played a role in facilitating the exit for foreigners. He expressed optimism about the possibility of more openings in the coming days.

Herzog clarified that Egypt’s role mainly involves taking injured individuals to its hospitals and providing humanitarian support to Gaza rather than hosting Gaza refugees.