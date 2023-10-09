NYC expat staying in Tel Aviv describes ‘apocalyptic’ setting

(NewsNation) — Queens native Shanna Fuld described an environment of shock amongst her fellow Israelis following days of relentless fighting in the country.

Fuld moved from the United States to Israel five years ago and eventually became the host of the “Israel Daily News” podcast.

“Right now on the ground I have to say it feels very unsettling and apocalyptic outside,” she said. “There were lines in the grocery store where people were picking up groceries.”

Although Tel Aviv has not been the center of fighting, residents there have been fleeing to bomb shelters as a precaution as rockets from Gaza have a small but real potential of causing damage in the city.

“I definitely feel myself that I’m living a nightmare, and I’m not even right next to the border,” she said.