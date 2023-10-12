American organizations face backlash for pro-Palestinian support

(NewsNation) — A number of organizations are facing intense backlash for showing support for Palestinians following Hamas attacks in Israel.

Now, a growing number of people are calling out those who have proclaimed support for Palestine.

The Chicago Chapter of Black Lives Matter posted a now-deleted image on social media of a paraglider, saying, “I stand with Palestine.”

After the group deleted its original post, a subsequent message from the account backtracked on its original statement:

“Yesterday we sent out msgs that we aren’t proud of. We stand with Palestine & the people who will do what they must to live free. Our hearts are with the grieving mothers, those rescuing babies from the rubble, who are in danger of being wiped out completely.”

On Thursday, pro-Palestinian groups in at least six universities across the country will be hosting a national day of resistance, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Harvard University and New York University are among the schools in the limelight of controversy.

At least 30 students at Harvard signed off on a letter from Palestine solidarity groups, writing in part, “We hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence. Today’s events did not occur in a vacuum. For the last two decades, millions of Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to live in an open-air prison.”

This statement was met with outcry from several alumni, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. He tweeted, “What the hell is wrong with Harvard?”

Harvard’s President Claudine Gay responded to the backlash on Wednesday, condemning the terrorist carnage and reassuring that no student group speaks for Harvard.

“Such inhumanity is abhorrent, whatever one’s individual views of the origins of longstanding conflicts in the region,” Gay wrote. “Let there be no doubt that I condemn the terrorist atrocities perpetrated by Hamas.”

NYU’s Law School Student Bar Association voted for a new president after their former leader wrote, “When it came to the attacks, Israel bears full responsibility.”

Rabbi Josh Weinberg, the vice president of the URJ for Israel and Reform Zionism, said that those expressing their sentiment for freeing Palestine need to condemn the murders of innocent civilians. He explained that it needs to come before any national cause.

“This is about humanity. This is about standing up in the face of violent groups worldwide who think that terrorism is the answer to solve their problems,” Weinberg said.

But as groups gear up for a “national day of resistance,” many Americans are begging them to stop and reconsider, saying this is not the time or place.

Dr. Qanta Ahmed, an Independent Women’s Forum senior fellow, said that protests seen around the U.S. are not so much pro-Palestine as they are pro-Hamas. She said that Muslims, like herself, are aligning with Hamas as a resistance group, as liberators. However, Ahmed said Hamas is not that, Hamas is a terrorist group and it needs to be outlawed in the U.S.