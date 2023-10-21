Palestinian-Israeli apologizes to Israelis for Hamas attack

(NewsNation) — A Palestinian-Israeli man gained attention in Israel for his article where he apologized and condemned Hamas for its brutal attacks that have harmed the Palestinian citizens’ pursuit of an independent state.

Loui Haj, who was born in Palestine and now has Israeli citizenship, said on “NewsNation Prime” that it was his civic duty to stand and condemn the attacks that happened on his Jewish brothers and sisters.

“I wrote a condolence post for my Jewish friends to share my deep thoughts to give them comfort. And to say that I am sorry that such a barbaric act came from the same people where I come from,” Haj said.

He said that approximately 20% of Israel’s citizens share his Arab heritage and stressed that he and many others consider themselves an integral part of Israeli society, cherishing their equal rights and responsibilities as citizens.

“I think that this barbarian act has extremely harmed the Palestinian right to get their independence. My brothers and sisters in the Palestinian territory deserve to have their own state. But this is not the way it should be accomplished. And certainly not the way that Hamas has acted,” Haj said.

In the article, he expressed his solidarity with both Jewish and Arab friends affected by the war. Haj said he felt ashamed and believed that his Jewish friends deserved to hear his apology, affirming their shared status as Israeli citizens.

“I’m a human being. And that act wasn’t the act of a human. Nobody can say that it’s for the rights of liberation of the Palestinian people,” Haj said.

He considered it his moral duty to condemn such violence, irrespective of his unique position as an Arab-Israeli citizen. Haj does not believe that Hamas represents the true desires of the Palestinian population.

“I think that the Palestinians are captive under a very harsh regime, which is not democratic at all,” Haj said when asked about the relationship between Hamas and Palestinians.

Haj said his friends had stood by him in moments when violence targeted Arab communities in Israel. He said it was only natural for him to reciprocate this support by standing with them during a tragedy of this magnitude.

While acknowledging the complexity of the situation, he maintained that the actions of Hamas had severely hindered the Palestinian cause for independence.