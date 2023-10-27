Palestinian prime minister urges ‘immediate’ cease-fire to secure hostages

(NewsNation) — Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayye has called for an immediate cease-fire to secure the release of more than 200 hostages who have been held by Hamas since their Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

While speaking to BBCC Newsnight, he called for the “immediate opening of a safe passage for international aid.” It comes as officials are actively pursuing a cease-fire aimed at ensuring the prompt release of “the women, children, the aged, the wounded and the sick.”

This glimmer of hope arises amid Israel’s ongoing preparations for a potential full-scale ground operation in Gaza, despite warnings from other hostile Middle East nations.

Renewed tensions emerged Friday amid concerns that the conflict in the Middle East will expand as Iran issues a warning at the United Nations. This follows recent meetings between Hamas leadership, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hezbollah.

Earlier this week, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed a meeting with Hamas in Moscow, although they have not disclosed the details of the participants.

The Russian newspaper Kommersant quoted a member of a Hamas visiting Moscow stating the terrorist organization cannot release hostages seized during its attack on Israel until a cease-fire is agreed to.

It cited Abu Hamid as saying Hamas needed time to locate all those taken from Israel to Gaza by various Palestinian factions in a Hamas attack on Oct. 7.

Kommersant quoted him as saying a calm environment was needed to complete this task.

Israel urged Russia on Thursday to expel the visiting Hamas delegation, calling their invitation to Moscow “deplorable”.

The Israel Defense Forces continued its targeted strikes in the Gaza Strip, deploying troops and tanks to the central area to neutralize Hamas launch positions and towers. No deaths have been reported as the IDF prepares for its ground operation.

Meanwhile, humanitarian workers inside the Gaza Strip are concerned about aid availability.

The UN has reported dangerously low supplies of fuel and water. Over the past week, 74 trucks carrying humanitarian aid have reached the area and an additional eight are expected Friday. Aid workers stress the urgent need for more support to sustain their efforts.