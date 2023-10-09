Skip to content
NewsNation
Sign Up
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Go
Primary Menu
2024 Election
Crime
Border Report
Your Money
Idaho College Killings
Weather
Climate
Space
Top Stories
Maps: Where fall colors are peaking
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
Earth's heat eclipse odds of winning Powerball by 1,400X
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
When will Tropical Storm Philippe hit the US?
Video Icon
Video
Tropical Storm Philippe chugs toward Bermuda on a path to Atlantic Canada and New England
Central Park Zoo sea lion briefly escapes enclosure
Video Icon
Video
Once in a century floods could become a yearly event: Study
Shows
Morning In America
NewsNation Live
NewsNation Now
The Hill on NewsNation
Elizabeth Vargas Reports
On Balance with Leland Vittert
[CUOMO]
Dan Abrams Live
Banfield
NewsNation PRIME
🔴 NewsNation Live
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
More
Network
Your Morning
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Podcasts
Feedback
Advertise with Us
App
Channel Finder
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Go
Go
Go
Peace activist missing after Hamas attack
Vivian Silver, 74, is a leader with the Alliance for Middle East Peace
She told her sister Hamas militants were at her door Saturday
No one has seen or heard from her since
Katie Smith
Updated:
Oct 9, 2023 / 04:52 PM CDT
Trending on NewsNation
Recalled blood pressure medicine might contain oxycodone
6 South Dakota high school baseball players charged with rape
Video Icon
Video
Kelce mom on meeting Taylor Swift: ‘It was…’
Video Icon
Video
Eleven Americans confirmed dead in Israel
Video Icon
Video
What is Hamas and who leads it?
Singer-songwriter missing since June found: friend