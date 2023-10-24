Pentagon prepares for Iran-backed escalations in Israel-Hamas war

(NewsNation) — The Pentagon is ramping up preparations in the Middle East, saying they expect to see an escalation of attacks against U.S. troops as additional adversaries move into the region.

The Department of Defense said it is prepared to hold Iran and Iran-backed groups responsible for the recent uptick in drone and rocket attacks on American troops in the Middle East.

A senior defense official told Military.com Monday the Defense Department sees “a prospect for much more significant escalation against U.S. forces and personnel in the near term and, let’s be clear about it, the road leads back to Iran.”

Since President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel last week, U.S. troops have faced drone attacks in Iraq and Syria. Last Wednesday, a Navy warship intercepted missiles possibly heading toward Israel off the coast of Yemen.

“We’re deeply concerned about the potential for any significant escalation of these attacks in the days ahead. At the direction of President Biden, the Secretary of Defense has ordered the military to take steps to prepare for this, to ensure that we’re postured appropriately, both in terms of being able to defend out forces and respond decisively as needed,” said White House spokesperson John Kirby.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the U.S. doesn’t want to fight Iran, but it will defend itself.

The U.S. has been sending warships and fighter jets to deter Iran and other actors from getting involved in the conflict and widening it further.