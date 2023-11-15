Photographer aims to show different side of the Israel-Hamas war

(NewsNation) — One photographer is trying to show a different side of the Israel-Hamas war through the “Smiling Soldiers” project.

Menachem Geisinsky was given access to some Israeli Defense Force bases, where he takes pictures of soldiers smiling, laughing or having fun and uploads them to Instagram. He also has a book coming out called the “Smiling Soldiers Project.”

“I believe that you can see the humanity of an individual through their smile,” he told anchor Marni Hughes on “NewsNation Live” Wednesday.

Many of the soldiers Geisinsky photographs are young, as Israel has a mandatory draft that requires 18-year-olds to join the military.

“They spend almost three years of their lives, in their prime, so to speak, when they could be having a blast just like everyone else, (like) all these teenagers and young adults in America having a great time — here, they are spending time in tents and training,” he said.

As the war continues, Geisinsky’s project has become a way for IDF soldiers’ family members to check in on them.

“Many times when I go to a base, I’ll meet a soldier, and I’ll photograph them, and I’ll share it to my Instagram, and one of the families (will ask), ‘Is this from today? I need to know that he’s OK, he looks amazing here, he looks so happy,'” Geisinsky said.

He added that “there’s nothing like” the feeling of being able to assure parents their son or daughter is safe and in good spirits.