7 arrested during pro-Palestinian rally near NYC Christmas tree lighting

Hundreds of Palestinian supporters gathered for a demonstration near the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Manhattan on Nov. 29, 2023. (Credit: PIX11 News)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) – Seven protesters were arrested Wednesday night during a pro-Palestinian rally near the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting, according to the NYPD.

Out of the seven arrested, five are facing misdemeanor charges, one is facing a felony charge and one is a juvenile, police said. Police didn’t confirm what they were charged with.

Several protests calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war have caused disruptions across New York City in recent weeks. A protest organized by Jewish peace activists shut down traffic on the Manhattan Bridge last Sunday.

Protesters have also taken over the Statue of Liberty as well as Grand Central Terminal during the peak evening commute. Pro-Palestinian protesters also briefly disrupted the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.