Project Dynamo rescues Americans from Israel, returns home to US

(NewsNation) — Hundreds of Americans are back home in the U.S. after being stuck for the past week in war-torn Israel. Their return is thanks to a mission executed by Project Dynamo, a veteran-led professional rescue organization.

Families with nearly 100 kids had no clue when they’d return home — if ever. And for every story heard, there are dozens more still trying to return home.

“How we got on this plane was a miracle from God because we had no way to get out,” Ron Neumann said. “We were in an area that was getting constant bombardment. Bombs going off, the Iron Dome working, and running into the bomb shelter.”

As a Vietnam veteran, this was Neumann’s second time returning home from a war zone. But this time, getting off the plane and walking onto the tarmac felt different.

“I see all these people standing around. Then, we went in and everybody started cheering. I got goosebumps all over because I had never experienced anything like that,” Neumann said. “It was unbelievable.”

From Tel Aviv to Tampa, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the State’s Office of Emergency Management funded the flight for nearly 300 Americans.

“All in all, we’re probably sitting right around $4 million on that particular flight with all of the services, hotel stays, rental cars — anything that we had to get to help the people get back to their homes,” said Kevin Guthrie, the executive director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

The rescue mission came as fighting between Israel and Hamas, along with other groups in the region, could potentially escalate.

After more than a week, Gaza has nearly been destroyed.

That’s why Project Dynamo executed “Operation: Promised Land” to get people back home safely amid the conflict.

“These folks are not names on a spreadsheet. We don’t know a guy who knows a guy who knows a guy. We put our own skin in the game. The night before we flew, we were getting missiled and I was doing a meeting from a bomb shelter,” Project Dynamo founder Bryan Stern said.

Stern, a combat veteran himself, said the group has an important, unspoken rule: “We don’t come home until they come home.”

That means when the flight lands and people are off the plane.

However, Project Dynamo members only have a short break before they return to the Middle East for another mission.