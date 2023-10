(NewsNation) — A large group of protestors called “Jewish Voice for Peace” came to the Cannon House Rotunda in the US Capitol complex Wednesday to demand a ceasefire in the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Capitol Police were starting to make arrests as protestors chanted and sang songs.

“A genocide is underway and everyone has to know,” one protestor told NewsNation.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.