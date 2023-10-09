Protests over war in Israel erupt in cities across America

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — Across the U.S., cities have increased security efforts as a war between Israel and Palestine erupts in the Middle East. Pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protestors in America have taken to the streets, standing in solidarity with their homelands as the conflict rages on.

The Consulate General of Israel’s office is now one of the most secure locations in New York City as barricades and police officers have beefed up the security perimeter around the building.

On Monday, a pro-Israel rally is expected to take place. New York City is home to the largest Jewish population in the world outside of Israel.

The city is also home to the largest Palestinian population in the U.S. On Sunday, the two communities protested across the street from each other in Times Square as the New York Police Department worked to keep the peace.

“From the river to the Sea, Palestine will be free,” pro-Palestinian protestors chanted.

“You murder babies,” pro-Israel protestors yelled back.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, condemned the planned pro-Palestinian rally in a statement on Saturday night, calling it “abhorrent and morally repugnant.” Other political leaders in New York have issued similar statements.

Over the weekend, Hamas militants pulled off a surprise deadly air, land and sea attack on Israel, taking neighborhoods and hostages.

Hundreds were killed and thousands were wounded, including children.

“I don’t think the civilians should ever be in a position to feel threatened be they on the Israeli side or the Palestinian side,” a male protestor told NewsNation affiliate PIX11.

In Los Angeles, which is home to half a million Jews, pro-Israel supporters say their hearts are with those in Israel. For some, the death and despair is too much to bear.

“We had to go because of our kids, but my heart is there,” said Edn Bendavid, who arrived in L.A. from Tel Aviv on Sunday. “All my family, everybody is there … my cousin’s husband just passed away trying to save other people. It’s horrible.”

Groups have also taken to the streets in downtown Chicago.

“Free, free Palestine,” a pro-Palestinian group chanted, claiming they want peace in the Middle East but said it won’t happen until the Israeli occupation of Gaza ends.

“It’s essentially an open-air prison,” Muhammad Sankari, a member of the Coalition for Justice in Palestine, said. “The air, water and land are controlled by the state of Israel.”

Security around synagogues and mosques has also been increased across the nation.

Both the FBI and Homeland Security say there are no known credible threats being investigated, but encourage vigilance as a war plays out thousands of miles away, provoking both anger and sadness for thousands of Americans.

A large Columbus Day parade is still scheduled in New York City for Monday, and plans for tight security were already in play due to recent world affairs. The NYPD was added to the security overlay.

Meanwhile, additional protests could take place in cities across the country. City leaders have called for peaceful protests.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.