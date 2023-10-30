Rockets strike Israeli hospital four times

(NewsNation) — Four rockets struck a major hospital in Ashkelon, Israel, all within three weeks.

One of the rockets narrowly missed the OB-GYN clinic, while another caused a direct hit on the children’s center.

The Barzilai Medical Center’s staff and patients, faced with this ongoing danger, are now questioning the world’s apparent indifference to their plight.

Hospitals are traditionally regarded as off-limits in wartime, raising significant international concerns and outrage when Hamas accused the Israelis of targeting a hospital in Gaza.

However, intelligence from the Canadians, the British, and the Americans has confirmed the Israeli military was not responsible. Instead, it was determined to be a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket misfire.

Dr. Tal Bergman, deputy director of the hospital, expressed concerns about the media’s perceived lack of balance regarding Gaza. She said hospitals like the one in Ashkelon are meant solely for patient care, particularly for children.

“That’s the only thing we should do here. Take care of patients. They don’t use this place for other things. You don’t see the headquarters of the IDF here,” Bergman said.

Although the hospital staff acknowledges it cannot definitively discern Hamas’ intentions, the repeated targeting raises suspicions.