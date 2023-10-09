‘Run:’ Man describes chaos while trying to flee Israel

(NewsNation) – There wasn’t time for Larry Forman to register his fear as he fled Israel while navigating ongoing violence and canceled flights.

“You have one thought on your mind and one thought only: Run,” Forman told NewsNation.

Major airlines including United, American and Delta suspended flights to Israel as fighting rages on.

In a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, Forman showed a winding line forming outside an Israeli airport.

“This is the line to get into the airport, we’re not even inside the airport yet… It’s insanity,” Forman said.

Forman woke up in Tel Aviv to news of the attacks and walked through empty streets until he was able to find a taxi to take him to the airport.

“It took me about five or six hours to get through security,” he said.

Within 30 minutes of arriving in the terminal, sirens sounded, and people within the airport were told to seek shelter immediately.

“I feared for my life. The only thing I focused on was getting to that shelter and staying alive,” he said.

Eventually, travelers were released from the bomb shelters, but the mood remained tense as Forman and others were hypervigilant of every sound.

“It’s an impossible question to really describe the feeling because you’re too busy trying not to die,” he said.

Forman was able to escape and now is safe in England, he told NewsNation.