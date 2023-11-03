State Department issues ‘worldwide caution’ alert for US citizens

Israeli armored personnel carriers and tanks move towards the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel Wednesday, Nov.1, 2023. Israeli ground forces have been operating in Gaza in recent days as Israel presses ahead with its war against Hamas militants. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

(NewsNation) — Amid escalating tensions in several locations around the globe, including the Israeli-Hamas conflict, the U.S. Department of State on Friday reissued a “worldwide caution” for Americans looking to travel abroad.

The advisory reads in part, “Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution.”

The State Department additionally encouraged travelers to stay alert in locations frequented by tourists.

This comes as Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said his powerful militia is already engaged in unprecedented fighting along the Lebanon-Israel border and threatened a further escalation as Israel’s war with Hamas nears the one-month mark.