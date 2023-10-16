Taylor Swift’s Israeli bodyguard heads home to fight Hamas

Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

(NewsNation) — Taylor Swift’s security guard, who protected her during her “Eras” tour, left for Israel to fight in the battle against Hamas.

“I have a pretty great life in the U.S., a dream job, great friends, and a comfortable home. I didn’t have to come here,” the guard, who wanted to keep his name anonymous, told the newspaper Israel Hayom.

Swift’s guard was a former IDF officer and returned because he “couldn’t stand by while families were slaughtered and burned alive in their homes.”

“Don’t be on the wrong side of history,” he said.

This guard gained fame in a TikTok video from this summer protecting Swift from hurled bracelets. Fans lauded his work, demanding a raise for him.

In the viral TikTok, he flawlessly secured the singer during her Kansas City performance.

Online, a fan praised his rapid crowd scanning, stating Taylor Swift’s pay wasn’t sufficient.