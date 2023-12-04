Ted Cruz: ‘Cultural Marxists’ influenced pro-Palestine movement

Cruz: "Cultural Marxists" have taken over major US institutions

(NewsNation) — Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz attributed the rise of the pro-Palestinian movement to what he calls a “Cultural Marxist” perspective that categorizes Jews as oppressors and Palestinians as victims.

“The leftists have defined Jews as oppressors and coded Palestinians as victims,” he said in an “On Balance” interview discussing his book, “Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in America.”

Cruz expressed concern about the alignment of various institutions — including universities, Big Tech and Black Lives Matter — in supporting what he referred to as the “violent revolution of the so-called victims.”

Cruz acknowledged the historical roots of antisemitism and emphasized the severity of the Oct. 7 attacks, drawing parallels to the strategies employed during the Holocaust. He criticized leftist groups, including Black Lives Matter, for celebrating Hamas atrocities and placing blame solely on Israel.

“We saw Black Lives Matter, which is an explicitly Marxist organization, explicitly antisemitic and anti-Israel, celebrating the Hamas atrocities,” he said.

The discussion expanded to the broader geopolitical context, with Cruz criticizing the Biden administration’s handling of Iranian militias. He pointed out that the administration’s reluctance to take decisive action has resulted in numerous attacks on U.S. service members since Oct. 7.

“This administration has done nothing. Worse than done nothing. This administration is funding these attacks under Joe Biden, roughly $100 billion flowed to the Ayatollah,” Cruz said.

Cruz also accused the administration of funding these attacks through its dealings with Iran.

Cruz’s book delves into the concept of “Cultural Marxism,” which Cruz defines as a radical left viewpoint that interprets the world through a Marxist lens, dividing it into oppressors and victims.

Cruz says the book outlines how the radical left successfully infiltrated major American institutions, starting from universities and extending to K-12 education, journalism, government, big business, Big Tech, entertainment and science, with China playing a central role at the nexus.