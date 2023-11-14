Skip to content
NewsNation
Sign Up
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Go
Primary Menu
2024 Debates
Crime
Border Report
Space
Your Money
Idaho College Killings
Weather
Climate
Top Stories
'Grannies' launch coat drive for migrants heading north
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
US climate report offers dire outlook, rising temps
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
Mount Etna volcanic eruption lights up Sicilian sky
What's going on with Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano?
Seasonal depression: What it is and how to cope
Do snow tires help on ice?
Video Icon
Video
Shows
Morning In America
NewsNation Live
NewsNation Now
The Hill on NewsNation
Elizabeth Vargas Reports
On Balance with Leland Vittert
[CUOMO]
Dan Abrams Live
Banfield
NewsNation PRIME
🔴 NewsNation Live
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
More
Network
Your Morning
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Podcasts
Feedback
Advertise with Us
App
Channel Finder
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Go
Go
Go
Tens of thousands attend pro-Israel rally in D.C.
A massive crowd rallied at the National Mall to show support for Israel
An American reservist serving near Gaza called the scene 'heartwarming'
Solider: 'Hamas will no longer exist after this war'
Katie Smith
Updated:
Nov 14, 2023 / 05:07 PM CST
Trending on NewsNation
When will you see Social Security cost of living increases?
3 dead, 15 injured after bus carrying Ohio students rear-ended on I-70
Video Icon
Video
'School complicated the case': No arrests after Vegas teen beaten to death
Video Icon
Video
Maya Kowalski sees vindication for mom in $260M jury verdict
Video Icon
Video
Police make arrest in death of hockey player Adam Johnson
4 percent rule for retirement withdrawals ‘may finally hold true’