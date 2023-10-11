Thousands attend New York City rally in support of Israel

Katie Corrado

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (WPIX) – Thousands of people gathered to attend a rally in support of Israel on Manhattan’s East Side Tuesday evening. 

The crowd packed into Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza at 47th Street and Second Avenue, located up the street from the Israeli consulate and near the United Nations.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams, other elected officials and religious leaders were expected to attend.

The rally is being held in the wake of the deadly attacks in Israel by the militant group Hamas.

New York City is home to the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, with about 2 million Jewish people living in the city and surrounding areas.

