Three hurt in Tel Aviv rocket attack: Report 

TEL AVIV, Israel (NewsNation) — Two rockets were fired into Tel Aviv Friday, with at least one breaking through Israel’s Iron Dome and injuring three people, according to Reuters.

A 20-year-old man was hospitalized with moderate injuries and two others were lightly wounded, according to local emergency services.

Tel Aviv police chief Peretz Omer said the rocket damaged both a top-floor apartment and an apartment below, The Times of Israel reports. He added that police have not yet been able to enter the structure to ensure nobody else is trapped.

Mayor Ron Huladi said schools in the city will only open in places where there are shelters, with rocket sirens a regular occurrence, according to The Times of Israel.

NewsNation’s Robert Sherman is in Tel Aviv and reports people are surprised that even after nearly three weeks of this conflict in the Middle East, Hamas still possesses the rocket capability to reach Tel Aviv.