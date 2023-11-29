Two Israeli hostages released by Hamas: IDF spokesperson

(NewsNation) — Two Israelis taken hostage by Hamas were released Wednesday afternoon in the sixth and final day of a temporary cease-fire, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

According to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, their names are Yelena Trupanov, 50 and Irena Tati, 73.

“The government, together with all of the security agencies, will assist them and their families,” the office said.

Daniel Hagari, an IDF spokesperson, said on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, that an elite unit of the IDF and a force of the Shin Bet accompanied Trupanov and Tati back to Israel.

Hagari said the two will undergo a medical evaluation.

These two hostages released are outside of the agreement for hostage releases that are still expected to take place later Wednesday night.

The pause in fighting could still be extended, as Israel has agreed to extend the truce by one day for every 10 hostages who are freed. However, Israeli government officials vowed that once the cease-fire ends, it will resume the war.

About 240 hostages were initially taken by Hamas in its Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel. So far, more than 80 have been released.

About 1,200 people have been killed in Israel since the war began, with most of the deaths happening during Hamas’ initial incursion. More than 13,300 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.