Israelis don’t believe Israel, Palestine can coexist: Poll

(NewsNation) — Prior to the war outbreak between Israel and Hamas, a Pew Research Center survey conducted last month found Israelis have become more skeptical of a two-state solution amid the growing conflict in the Middle East.

Over the past decade, the confidence that Israel and an Independent Palestine can exist peacefully has dropped dramatically. The poll, which surveyed both Jewish Israelis and Arab Israelis, found that only 35% of total respondents believed a two-state solution is possible, compared to a total of 50% in 2013.

That means since 2013, confidence has dropped that the two parties could coexist.

Now, only 41% — compared to 74% in 2013 — of Arab Israelis believe the two states can coexist peacefully. Only 32% of Jewish Israelis — down from 46% in 2013 — agree, according to the poll results.

While the Israel-Palestine conflict has been ongoing for decades, the outbreak of war in the region could have a further impact on how Israelis view a two-state solution.