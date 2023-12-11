UN General Assembly to vote on cease-fire resolution

(NewsNation) — Israeli authorities issued an urgent warning for civilians to evacuate the city of Khan Younis in Gaza as fighting intensifies.

The warning came in advance of another United Nations vote to demand a cease-fire. The U.N. General Assembly is expected to hold an emergency meeting tomorrow. The United States voted against last week’s cease-fire resolution, but rockets are again hitting residential areas.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense says Hamas is on the verge of collapse in the northern regions. Some of the most intense fighting is taking place in areas like Jabaliya.

In the south, however, that offensive is much more so in its infancy. The IDF said five of their soldiers were killed in an operation Sunday when Israeli soldiers took fire from Hamas fighters from inside a school, and an explosive device was detonated.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry says the death toll is now eclipsing 18,000 as the U.N. says the situation is on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe.

“We hear for the first time that hunger is prevailing in Gaza,” said Phillipe Lazzarini, United Nations Relief and Works Agency commissioner general. “More and more people haven’t eaten for one day, two days, three days.”

More than 100 hostages are still being held inside of Gaza. One of those hostages, Sahar Baruch, has died. Baruch was taken from Kibbutz Be’eri.

People within the community are shaken as the IDF and others in the kibbutz say bodies were destroyed and reduced to ash. Some were dismembered beyond the point of identification.

Communities throughout Israel are reeling from the Oct. 7 attack. In Kibbutz Be’eri, for example, more than 100 people were killed or taken hostage. Some are still being held hostage inside of the Gaza Strip.

Despite that, some have told the IDF that when it’s safe, they want to move back.