UN Women condemns Hamas attacks and sexual violence

More than 80 members of Congress urged UN women to condemn Hamas in a letter

(NewsNation) — UN Women, the United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality and women’s empowerment, denounced the brutalities and sexual violence of the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas nearly two months after the incidents occurred.

“We unequivocally condemn the brutal attacks by Hamas on Israel on 7 October,” UN Women said in a statement on Friday. “We are alarmed by the numerous accounts of gender-based atrocities and sexual violence during those attacks.”

The statement also expressed their “regret” that the seven-day humanitarian pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas had ended, which saw scores of Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees released.

Prior to this statement, UN Women faced mounting pressure to condemn Hamas, particularly for sexual violence against women.

In a bipartisan letter signed by more than 80 members of Congress – led by Young Kim, R-Calif., and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick D-Fl. – lawmakers wrote, “We urge UN Women to maintain its credibility by publicly denouncing the atrocious violation of women’s rights by Hamas terrorists.”

“UN Women cannot expect to be viewed as an honest advocate for women’s rights if it continues to ignore Israeli women and women of other nationalities brutalized by Hamas terrorists on October 7th,” the lawmakers added.

And in a Newsweek op-ed titled “The Silence From International Bodies Over Hamas’ Mass Rapes Is a Betrayal of All Women,” First Lady of Israel Michal Herzog wrote, “Organizations like UN Women exist to protect women from such crimes, while Israeli experts and activists have been involved in these international efforts. Thus, our second shock: The inconceivable and unforgiveable silence of these organizations when faced with the rape and murder of Israeli women.”

Testimonies of sexual violence against Israeli women began emerging days after the Nova Music Festival in Re’im, Israel. Commander Shelly Harush of the Israel Police, leading the Oct. 7 investigation, revealed that sexual violence ranged from rape to post-mortem mutilation.

Hamas has denied the allegations that its fighters engaged in the rape or assault of women.