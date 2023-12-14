Unions call for cease-fire in Israel-Hamas war

(NewsNation) — Union leaders, including United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain, joined Democratic lawmakers in calling for a cease-fire at a news conference Thursday.

“As a trade unionist and labor movement, it’s up to us to stand up and fight for the best of what humanity is and can be,” Fain said. “This is a product of our belief in humanity, that innocent civilians must be protected. We cannot bomb our way to peace.”

Unions, Fain said, provide a bridge to fighting all forms of hatred.

“As union members, we know we must fight for all workers and suffering people around the world,” he said. “We must fight for humanity. That means we must restore people’s basic rights and allow water, food, fuel, humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. We must also call for a release of all hostages.”

The United Auto Workers, which recently reached a major labor deal with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, is the largest union in the United States to call for an end to the fighting, according to NewsNation partner The Hill. On Dec. 1, its executive board announced it voted to sign on to a cease-fire petition drafted by The United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America Union and FCW Local 3000.

Others at Thursday’s news conference included the American Postal Workers Union, the United Electrical Workers, the Coalition of Labor Union Women and a number of House representatives.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said union members know their fates rely on organizing together.

“We believe that I am my brother and my sister’s keeper, and that the only way to have a better future is to join hands across race, across religion, across generations and demand a better future,” Omar said. “This is what the calls for cease-fire are all about.”

Added Omar: “How many more children must be killed indiscriminately before the United States acts?”

Israel has drawn international outage over its killing of civilians since the outbreak of its war with Hamas. Since Oct. 7, more than 18,700 Palestinians have been killed, the Gaza Health Ministry said according to the Associated Press. Nearly 2 million in Gaza, or 85% of its population, have been displaced and residents say it is impossible to find refuge, food and water in the densely populated area.

Palestinians salvage their belongings after an Israeli strike in Rafah, Gaza Strip, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

President Biden has repeatedly affirmed his administration’s stance that Israel has the right to defend itself after Hamas’ attack on Oct. 7, where 1,200 people died and 240 were taken hostage. However, the administration has also shown unease over Israel’s failure to reduce civilian casualties.

Recently, Biden warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about waning global support for Israel because of its “indiscriminate bombing” of Gaza.

On Thursday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters the U.S. government expects Israel to act in accordance with international humanitarian law, and that they are “engaged in conversations” with officials about steps they can take to minimize civilian harm.

“We are supporting Israel in its campaign to ensure that the Oct. 7 attacks cannot be repeated,” Miller said. “But that doesn’t mean we don’t have disagreements with them along the way.”

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.