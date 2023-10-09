‘We know nothing’: Sister searches for lost Israeli festivalgoer

(NewsNation) — Tamar Goldenberg was attending the Israeli music festival near the Gaza-Israel border when Hamas militants ambushed the event. Now, the 24-year-old is nowhere to be found and hasn’t been heard from since Saturday morning.

Mary Goldenberg, the sister of the missing festivalgoer, has been pleading with the public for any information that could lead to her sister’s discovery. While Mary Goldenberg hopes her sister is still alive, she said any information about her whereabouts would be better than not knowing.

So far, there have been more than 260 people confirmed dead from the festival, and Tamar Goldenberg hasn’t been identified as one of them.

The sisters’ father traveled to the desert festival site Sunday, and while there were hundreds of bodies on the floor, he was unable to find his daughter.

The site was terrible to witness, but their father said what was worse was not knowing where his daughter was located.

“We don’t know anything. Maybe she’s been kidnapped, maybe she’s hiding, maybe she’s dead. We don’t know anything,” Mary Goldenberg said.

And now, Mary Goldenberg has been receiving threatening phone calls and texts from Hamas militants. In a desperate attempt to find any information about her sister, she posted her phone number to media publications. That’s where Hamas members received her number, and other numbers of family members looking for their loved ones.

“Hamas calls me every 10 minutes from a different number. They text me, they call me and they send me things like f— Israel and things like that,” Mary Goldenberg said. “Some tell me Tamar is dead. They know her name because I published it in the media.”

Tamar Goldenberg attended the festival with two of her friends, but there hasn’t been any knowledge of their whereabouts either. Mary Goldenberg said she hasn’t been able to sleep in over two days because of the attacks. She said all the police can do about the situation is collect her information and DNA samples of family members in hopes of connecting deceased victims.

“We just wait for information,” Mary Goldenberg said. “I don’t know anything else other than she’s missing.”