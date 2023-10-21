‘Overwhelmed with emotion’: US church group returns from Israel

(NewsNation) — A group from the Hill Crest Baptist Church in Alabama was on a trip to Jordan and Israel to visit the Holy Land, instead, they saw the beginnings of the Israel-Hamas war.

“I actually didn’t realize anything was going on until we reached Jerusalem,” said Anna Messer. “Our pastor gathered us all in a conference room and said we’re not going to be able to continue our tour, it’s ramping up where we are.”

Messer, a member of the group, joined “NewsNation Prime” to tell her story, saying she tried not to watch the news while they were there.

“I’m sure that our pastor knew what was going on. But he gave us little information. Or if I asked for it, I’m sure he would have given it, but I didn’t want it,” Messer said.

Messer said it was her faith that helped her to get through the fear she experienced.

“I just remember feeling overwhelmed with emotion. I didn’t know if I was going to be a martyr. I didn’t know if I was going to be able to see my kids, my husband again. And then that thought just left just as quick as it can,” Messer said.

She added, “I just know that was the Lord, you know, taking that fear away from us. And that peace stayed with us the rest of the time.”

The Hill Crest Baptist Church group is now back home and safe.